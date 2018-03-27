Suns' Elfrid Payton: Scoreless over 15 minutes Monday
Payton was scoreless (0-1 FG) and had three assists, one rebound and one steal across 15 minutes in Monday's 106-94 loss to the Celtics.
This was rock-bottom for Payton, who saw reserve Tyler Ulis double him up on playing time and turn in a productie effort off the bench. The 24-year-old had enjoyed an apparent resurgence against his old Magic teammates on Saturday by generating a 14-point effort, but Monday's minutes were his lowest since joining the Suns at the trade deadline, and it also marked the first time he'd been held without a point. With Ulis currently on a multi-game stretch of solid play and the Suns playing with nothing on the line, it certainly wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility for coach Jay Triano to the two player switch spots on the depth chart before the season concludes.
