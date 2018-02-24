Suns' Elfrid Payton: Sees downturn in Friday's loss
Payton posted 10 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt), six assists, four rebounds and three steals across 29 minutes in Friday's 128-117 loss to the Clippers.
Payton had been stellar in his first three games since being traded from the Magic, so Friday's line, albeit serviceable, was his poorest overall since arriving. The 24-year-old's failure to get to the free-throw line Friday appeared to make a significant difference in his production, as he still shot a solid 45.5 percent from the floor. Despite the slight downturn, Payton appears to be a quick study and ideal fit with respect to the Suns' system, keeping his fantasy stock high across all formats.
