Payton registered 14 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one steal over 25 minutes Saturday in a loss to the Trail Blazers.

After sitting out the Suns' first two games of the campaign, Payton seized the opportunity for more minutes instigated by Cameron Payne's hamstring pull. Payton trailed only Chris Paul for the team lead in assists in the contest while tying for second in scoring. His 25 minutes were largely a result of the lopsided nature of the contest, though, and his opportunity may last only as long as Payne remains sidelined. Payton has enjoyed stretches of fantasy relevance in his career, but -- despite Saturday's strong showing -- he isn't likely to be a major factor throughout the course of the current campaign.