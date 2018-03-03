Payton scored 18 points (6-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and two blocks in 39 minutes during Friday's 124-116 loss to the Thunder.

He's thriving in Phoenix since the deadline deal that sent him west from Orlando, and Payton is now averaging 17.1 points, 7.8 boards, 7.5 assists and 1.1 steals in eight games with the Suns. The 24-year-old is also showing more maturity at the charity stripe -- he's sunk 77.1 percent of his free throws since the trade, a marked improvement on the career-best 69.2 percent he managed in 2016-17.