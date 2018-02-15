Payton supplied 13 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 assists, 11 rebounds, one steal and one block across 39 minutes in Wednesday's 107-97 loss to the Jazz.

Payton's integration into the Suns' system has been seamless, as he's now averaging 20.3 points (on 57.1 percent shooting, including 50.0 percent from three-point range), 8.7 assists and 8.3 rebounds across 35.0 minutes in the three games since his arrival. The 23-year-old had an opportunity to play alongside Devin Booker (hip) for the first time, a move that pushed Josh Jackson back to the second unit. All three guards still saw an abundance of minutes anyhow, and given Wednesday's results, it appears that Payton's first-unit role is secure for the time being.