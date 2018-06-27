Payton will not be re-signed by the Suns, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

During February of last season, the Suns sent a 2018 second round pick (which turned into Jarred Vanderbilt) to the Magic in exchange for Payton, who ended up starting all 19 of his games with Phoenix. With the Suns, the fourth-year point guard averaged 11.8 points, 6.2 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals while shooting 43.5 percent from the field, 20.0 percent from three and 68.5 percent from the charity stripe. His consistently poor shooting has driven down his value, and the Suns were not willing to extend an offer to him despite the team's rebuilding phase and lack of a starting point guard. It's unclear if any team will be willing to bring him on as a starter, which would severely impact his fantasy value.