Suns' Elfrid Payton: Will not be re-signed by Phoenix
Payton will not be re-signed by the Suns, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.
During February of last season, the Suns sent a 2018 second round pick (which turned into Jarred Vanderbilt) to the Magic in exchange for Payton, who ended up starting all 19 of his games with Phoenix. With the Suns, the fourth-year point guard averaged 11.8 points, 6.2 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals while shooting 43.5 percent from the field, 20.0 percent from three and 68.5 percent from the charity stripe. His consistently poor shooting has driven down his value, and the Suns were not willing to extend an offer to him despite the team's rebuilding phase and lack of a starting point guard. It's unclear if any team will be willing to bring him on as a starter, which would severely impact his fantasy value.
More News
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...