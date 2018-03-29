Suns' Elfrid Payton: Will not play Wednesday
Payton (knee) will not play Wednesday against the Clippers.
After playing just 15 minutes and failing to score in the last game, Payton will sit out Wednesday as he deals with left knee tendinopathy. His next opportunity to play is Friday against the Rockets and should be considered questionable for that game at this time. With Payton out, Tyler Ulis will draw the start at point guard and Shaquille Harrison will likely see an increased role as well.
More News
-
Suns' Elfrid Payton: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Suns' Elfrid Payton: Scoreless over 15 minutes Monday•
-
Suns' Elfrid Payton: Full line against old squad•
-
Suns' Elfrid Payton: Minutes bump back up Saturday•
-
Suns' Elfrid Payton: Major downturn Thursday•
-
Suns' Elfrid Payton: Teases triple-double in Friday's loss•
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.