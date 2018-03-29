Payton (knee) will not play Wednesday against the Clippers.

After playing just 15 minutes and failing to score in the last game, Payton will sit out Wednesday as he deals with left knee tendinopathy. His next opportunity to play is Friday against the Rockets and should be considered questionable for that game at this time. With Payton out, Tyler Ulis will draw the start at point guard and Shaquille Harrison will likely see an increased role as well.