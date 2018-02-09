Payton will make his Suns' debut Saturday against the Nuggets, Craig Grialou of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Payton is scheduled to arrive in Phoenix on Friday night and will participate in team shootaround Saturday morning, which will serve as his only sort of practice with his new teammates. Additionally, Payton could be in for a major workload against the Nuggets as Devin Booker (hip) and Tyler Ulis (back) are both doubtful for the contest. If both options are sidelined, Payton and Josh Gray will be responsible for the majority of the minutes at point guard.