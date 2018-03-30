Suns' Elfrid Payton: Will test knee in warmups
Payton did not go through shootaround, but he has not been ruled out of Friday's game against the Rockets, Scott Bordow of AZCentral.com reports.
While Payton's absence from shootaround isn't overly encouraging, the point guard said he'll test out his knee in pregame warmups before making a decision on his status. The 24-year-old was held out of Wednesday's loss to the Clippers, which enabled Tyler Ulis to enter the starting five.
