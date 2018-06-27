Payton will not be re-signed by the Suns, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

Reports surfaced a few days earlier that the Suns would renounce their rights to Payton and allow him to become an unrestricted free agent, so the news that the club doesn't plan to re-sign him isn't surprising. The Suns shipped only a 2018 second-round pick back to Orlando in February in order to give Payton a trial as their starting point for the final month and a half of the season, but the 24-year-old didn't make much of an impression. In his 19 games with the Suns, Payton averaged just 11.8 points, 6.2 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.0 steal while shooting 43.5 percent from the field, 20 percent from three-point range and 68.5 percent from the charity stripe. His consistently poor shooting has driven down Payton's value and may force him to settle for a backup role regardless of where he lands this offseason.