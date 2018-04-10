Suns' Elfrid Payton: Won't play in finale
Payton (knee) is out for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.
Payton will be unavailable for the Suns' season finale due to a knee injury that has cost him the past six contests. After being traded to the Suns at the deadline, he averaged 11.8 points on 43.5 percent shooting, 6.2 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 29.0 minutes across 19 appearances.
More News
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....