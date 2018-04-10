Payton (knee) is out for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

Payton will be unavailable for the Suns' season finale due to a knee injury that has cost him the past six contests. After being traded to the Suns at the deadline, he averaged 11.8 points on 43.5 percent shooting, 6.2 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 29.0 minutes across 19 appearances.