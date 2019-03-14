Suns' Elie Okobo: Assigned to G League
Okobo was assigned to the G League on Thursday.
Okobo continues to bounce back and forth between the NBA and the G League. He'll presumably do so for the remainder of the year, save for an injury in the Suns' backcourt.
