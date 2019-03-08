Suns' Elie Okobo: Assigned to G League
Okobo was assigned to the G League on Friday, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Okobo has all but lost his role on the Suns, as Tyler Johnson has taken the bulk of his minutes. As a result, the organization will opt to get Okobo some run in the G League.
