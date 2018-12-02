Suns' Elie Okobo: Back to bench Sunday
Okobo will move back to the bench for Sunday's game against the Lakers, Duane Rankin of AZCentral.com reports.
With Devin Booker back in action, the Suns will go with a bigger lineup featuring Booker, Josh Jackson and Mikal Bridges, with Trevor Ariza and Deandre Ayton up front. Okobo could see a reduction in minutes after playing 32 and 29 over his last two games, respectively, but he still figures to be a factor off the bench in the wake of Isaiah Canaan's release last week.
