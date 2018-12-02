Okobo will move back to the bench for Sunday's game against the Lakers, Duane Rankin of AZCentral.com reports.

With Devin Booker back in action, the Suns will go with a bigger lineup featuring Booker, Josh Jackson and Mikal Bridges, with Trevor Ariza and Deandre Ayton up front. Okobo could see a reduction in minutes after playing 32 and 29 over his last two games, respectively, but he still figures to be a factor off the bench in the wake of Isaiah Canaan's release last week.