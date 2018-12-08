Suns' Elie Okobo: Back to bench
Okobo will play a reserve role in Friday's matchup with the Heat.
Okobo started the previous two games in place of Devin Booker (hamstring), but has been outplayed by De'Anthony Melton in both contests. Thus, Melton will get the start Friday, while Okobo will presumably see backup point guard minutes.
