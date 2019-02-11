Okobo put up six points (2-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 18 minutes Sunday in the Suns' 117-104 loss to the Kings.

Bumped to the bench in favor of the newly acquired Tyler Johnson following seven straight starts, Okobo didn't see a significant decline in minutes as a result of the move. Even so, Okobo once again struggled to find a rhythm from the field or distance. He owns a 37.8 field-goal percentage and 13 three-point percentage over his past eight games and could be headed to the G League once De'Anthony Melton (ankle) returns to action.