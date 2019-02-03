Okobo ended with nine points (4-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 11 assists, and three rebounds in 31 minutes during Saturday's 118-112 loss to Atlanta.

Okobo handed out a career-high 11 assists Saturday in what was a big step for his development. The Suns continue to roll with him as the starting point-guard despite plenty of inconsistencies. Owners in standard formats should not rush out to grab him just yet but would be advised to monitor his progress over the coming weeks.

