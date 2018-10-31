Suns' Elie Okobo: Confirmed starter Wednesday
Okobo will start at point guard for Wednesday's contest against the Spurs, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.
As expected, Okobo will draw the start with Isiah Canaan (ankle) sidelined. Oboko most recently posted 18 points, seven assists and five rebounds across 31 minutes.
