Suns' Elie Okobo: Decent line in 28 minutes
Okobo offered five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt), five assists and four rebounds in 28 minutes during Monday's 119-97 loss to the Nets.
Okobo perhaps unsurprisingly fared better as a reserve in this one than he did in Sunday's start against the mighty Bucks. However, what was surprising is that Okobo earned more minutes in this one despite the return of Ricky Rubio (ankle), who ended up logging just 19 minutes. Still, regardless of Rubio's health status Okobo is likely best reserved for use in the very deepest formats.
