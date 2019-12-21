Suns' Elie Okobo: Decent off bench
Okobo had 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 3PT), three steals, two blocks and one rebound in 15 minutes off the bench during Friday's 126-108 loss at Oklahoma City.
Okobo has scored in double figures in his last two appearances and he seems to have regained a spot on the rotation, as he has played 14 or more minutes in each of Phoenix's last four games. Having said that, he doesn't have much upside and his limited playing time limits his potential value moving forward.
More News
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...