Okobo had 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 3PT), three steals, two blocks and one rebound in 15 minutes off the bench during Friday's 126-108 loss at Oklahoma City.

Okobo has scored in double figures in his last two appearances and he seems to have regained a spot on the rotation, as he has played 14 or more minutes in each of Phoenix's last four games. Having said that, he doesn't have much upside and his limited playing time limits his potential value moving forward.