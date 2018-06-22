Suns' Elie Okobo: Drafted 31st overall

Okobo was selected by the Suns with the 31st overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Okobo started his career at the shooting guard position, but has learned to play point guard in recent years and now has the ability to play both backcourt spots. He's still most comfortable as a scorer and shooter, with the ability to knock down shots at all levels of the floor. The 20-year-old shot 47.5 percent from the field and 39.4 percent from deep while playing in France last season, so he has the tools to become a strong presence offensively early on. That said, defense is still an issue, and he'll need to get better on that side of the ball to see significant minutes as a rookie. Despite being an international player, Okobo would like to join Phoenix right away during the upcoming season rather than being a draft-and-stash prospect, and there could be room for him in the rotation with Elfrid Payton currently a free agent.