Suns' Elie Okobo: Efficient with shot in win
Okobo delivered nine points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two assists and one rebound across 18 minutes during the Suns' 79-78 win over the Spurs in a Las Vegas Summer League game Wednesday.
Okobo contributed a solid tally relative to playing time, and he's now averaging 10.3 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists over three games in Las Vegas. As those numbers indicate, the 2018 second-round pick has put together a solid showing in the desert overall, although his shooting (40.0 percent) remains a work in progress.
