Okobo is expected to start at point guard Wednesday against the Spurs, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

With Isiah Canaan (ankle) out, Okobo appears to be next in line for the point guard spot. Putting aside a contest in which Okobo played only six minutes, he's averaging 9.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 29.6 minutes.