Okobo had 19 points (8-12 FG, 3-5 3PT) and four assists in Wednesday's loss to the Clippers.

The Suns released Isaiah Canaan earlier Wednesday, and Okobo immediately saw a much larger role. He converted eight of his 12 attempts from the floor and, even more encouragingly, knocked down a trio of threes in 32 minutes -- 12 more than the next-highest Suns bench player. It remains to be seen if Okobo will continue to see big minutes, but Wednesday's showing alone makes him worth monitoring over the next few contests.