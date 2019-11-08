Suns' Elie Okobo: Has 11 minutes through four games
Okobo has participated in four out of Phoenix's first eight games.
Suns coach Monty Williams has preferred using offseason addition Jevon Carter as the team's backup point guard, drastically cutting down the 22-year-old's playing time. The sophomore has only tallied 2.8 minutes per game, distant from the 18.1 he posted in his rookie season.
