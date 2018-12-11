Suns' Elie Okobo: Heads to G League
Okobo was assigned to the Northern Arizona Suns on Tuesday, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Okobo has logged considerable playing time over his team's previous seven games (27.1 minutes per contest), so this move comes as a bit of a surprise, especially with Devin Booker (hamstring) ruled out and Jamal Crawford (knee) questionable for Tuesday. It's certainly possible Jawun Evans will be called up from the G League given their current lack of depth at point guard.
