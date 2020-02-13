Okobo finished with 12 points (5-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three assists and two rebounds across 22 minutes Wednesday in the Suns' 112-106 win over the Warriors.

Okobo nearly had an even split of the playing time at point guard with starter Ricky Rubio (24 minutes), but that shouldn't be expected to continue coming out of the All-Star break, when Rubio will be more sufficiently rested after recently dealing with an ankle injury. While Okobo took advantage of his extra minutes Wednesday, he hadn't cracked double figures in scoring in any of his prior nine games, averaging just 1.7 points on 35.3 percent shooting from the field during that stretch.