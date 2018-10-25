Suns' Elie Okobo: Inactive Wednesday
Okobo is inactive for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Okobo appears to be a healthy inactive after playing just 12 minutes through the team's first three games. Isaiah Canaan, Devin Booker and Jamal Crawford will continue to see the majority of minutes at point guard in his place.
