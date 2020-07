Okobo (personal) joined the Suns for practice Monday, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Okobo had been away from the team due to a personal matter, but after arriving in Orlando, he's now cleared his mandatory quarantine period and could be available to make his scrimmage debut Tuesday against Toronto. The second-year player is likely to fill a depth role in the backcourt when the Suns resume their regular season Friday versus the Wizards.