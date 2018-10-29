Suns' Elie Okobo: Leads team in scoring and assists off the bench
Okobo posted 18 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven assists and five rebounds across 30 minutes in Sunday's 117-110 loss to the Thunder.
It looks like the Suns finally found someone to fill the void when Devin Booker is out. Josh Jackson clearly was not the answer, but Okobo looked right at home in the backcourt. The 2018 second-round pick from France certainly showed his value on Sunday, and it's likely that his strong play could vault him into some second-unit work when Booker returns.
More News
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...