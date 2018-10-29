Okobo posted 18 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven assists and five rebounds across 30 minutes in Sunday's 117-110 loss to the Thunder.

It looks like the Suns finally found someone to fill the void when Devin Booker is out. Josh Jackson clearly was not the answer, but Okobo looked right at home in the backcourt. The 2018 second-round pick from France certainly showed his value on Sunday, and it's likely that his strong play could vault him into some second-unit work when Booker returns.