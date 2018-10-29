Okobo posted 18 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven assists and five rebounds across 30 minutes in Sunday's 117-110 loss to the Thunder.

The Suns are lacking in players capable of carrying the load offensively while Devin Booker (hamstring) is sidelined, but for at least one day, Okobo was able to give the squad a lift. After Isaiah Canaan (ankle) departed early in the contest, the second-round pick from France looked comfortable while directing the Phoenix offense for most of the day. In light of his quality performance, Okobo might have earned himself an enhanced role in the Phoenix rotation, even if Canaan's ankle sprain doesn't prove to be a major concern. Should Canaan's injury keep him sidelined for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Okobo would be the leading candidate to enter the starting five and take on another healthy minutes load.