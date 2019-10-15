Suns' Elie Okobo: Likely out of rotation
Okobo appears to be on the outside looking in to the Suns' opening night rotation, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Okobo has shown well in limited action during the preseason, but most of his minutes have come in garbage time. Coach Monty Williams acknowledged Okobo's production, but he essentially said that he'll be out of the rotation unless the Suns suffer injuries in the backcourt. "It's a tough one for him," Williams said of Okobo after Monday's preseason game. "He's made a name for himself in that when he gets minutes, he plays well. That's all you can really say. He's a good guy to have around in case you do have an injury."
