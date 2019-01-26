Okobo is expected to make a second consecutive start at point guard Sunday against the Lakers with De'Anthony Melton (ankle) sidelined, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Okobo moved up to the top unit and played 31 minutes in Friday's 132-95 loss to the Nuggets but failed to capitalize on the opportunity, managing just seven points (3-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four assists and three rebounds. Though another high-minute role likely awaits Okobo on Sunday, he'll be difficult to count on for fantasy purposes with Devin Booker still operating as the Suns' main scorer and facilitator.