Suns' Elie Okobo: Likely set for another start
Okobo is expected to make a second consecutive start at point guard Sunday against the Lakers with De'Anthony Melton (ankle) sidelined, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Okobo moved up to the top unit and played 31 minutes in Friday's 132-95 loss to the Nuggets but failed to capitalize on the opportunity, managing just seven points (3-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four assists and three rebounds. Though another high-minute role likely awaits Okobo on Sunday, he'll be difficult to count on for fantasy purposes with Devin Booker still operating as the Suns' main scorer and facilitator.
More News
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....