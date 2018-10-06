Suns' Elie Okobo: Minimal minutes in start
Okobo managed three points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one rebound and one block across eight minutes during the Suns' 115-93 preseason loss to the Trail Blazers on Friday.
Okobo drew a start at point guard but wasn't out there very long, despite the fact Shaquille Harrison received a DNP-CD for the night. Meanwhile, fellow 2018 second-round pick De'Anthony Melton was able to parlay his eight minutes of action into 10 points off the bench, while veteran Isaiah Canaan poured in 11 while seeing 32 minutes on the second unit. Along with Harrison, all four players figure to continue jockeying for position on the point guard depth chart over the balance of the preseason.
More News
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.