Okobo managed three points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one rebound and one block across eight minutes during the Suns' 115-93 preseason loss to the Trail Blazers on Friday.

Okobo drew a start at point guard but wasn't out there very long, despite the fact Shaquille Harrison received a DNP-CD for the night. Meanwhile, fellow 2018 second-round pick De'Anthony Melton was able to parlay his eight minutes of action into 10 points off the bench, while veteran Isaiah Canaan poured in 11 while seeing 32 minutes on the second unit. Along with Harrison, all four players figure to continue jockeying for position on the point guard depth chart over the balance of the preseason.