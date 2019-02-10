Okobo is not listed in the starting lineup for Sunday's game at Sacramento, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Okobo started the last seven games with De'Anthony Melton (ankle) sidelined, but recent acquisition Tyler Johnson will now enter the starting five. Okobo struggled and averaged only 4.9 points, 4.4 assists and 2.4 rebounds across 24.9 minutes as the fill-in starter. The 21-year-old should continue to be fairly involved off the bench until Melton is able to make his return.