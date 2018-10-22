Suns' Elie Okobo: Non-factor through two games
Okobo has played just 12 total minutes through the Suns' first two games.
The rookie second-rounder was considered to be in the mix for minutes at point guard on a roster that's thin on talent at the position, but thus far the Suns have mostly leaned on Isaiah Canaan and Devin Booker, with veteran Jamal Crawford likely to work his way into the mix as he gets acclimated to his new team. Okobo remains a relatively high-upside long-term prospect, but for now it appears safe to ignore him in most formats. Okobo played four minutes in Saturday's loss to Denver, with a single turnover counting as his only statistical contribution.
More News
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Mike Barner offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...