Okobo has played just 12 total minutes through the Suns' first two games.

The rookie second-rounder was considered to be in the mix for minutes at point guard on a roster that's thin on talent at the position, but thus far the Suns have mostly leaned on Isaiah Canaan and Devin Booker, with veteran Jamal Crawford likely to work his way into the mix as he gets acclimated to his new team. Okobo remains a relatively high-upside long-term prospect, but for now it appears safe to ignore him in most formats. Okobo played four minutes in Saturday's loss to Denver, with a single turnover counting as his only statistical contribution.