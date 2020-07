Okobo is not with the Suns in Orlando due to personal reasons, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

The exact nature of Okobo's situation is not clear, but he's expected to join the team at a later date. The Suns' first seeding game is July 31 against the Wizards. Okobo will have to make it to Orlando and pass two coronavirus tests in quarantine before officially joining the team.