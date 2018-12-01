Okobo had nine points (4-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 28 minutes during Friday's 99-85 loss to Orlando.

Okobo got the starting nod with Devin Booker (toe) a late scratching Friday. After putting up 19 points in 32 minutes on Wednesday, Okobo was more subdued in this one. That being said, he played well enough to stay on the floor and with the Suns playing for nothing, it appears likely he will remain in the rotation moving forward. He is more of a stash in standard formats but could be rostered in deeper formats.