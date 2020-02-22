Okobo is considered probable for Saturday's tilt with Chicago due to a sprained ankle, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Okobo is probable once again as he continues to be hampered by a sprained ankle. He managed to play through the issue Friday, though he saw just seven minutes of court time in the loss to the Raptors. An official update from the team prior to tipoff should clarify Okobo's availability.