Suns' Elie Okobo: Probable with sprained ankle
Okobo is probable for Friday's matchup against the Raptors due to a sprained left ankle.
Okobo has seen his role expand lately, and he should be able to play through a sprained ankle Friday. Over the past seven games, he's averaging 3.9 points, 3.0 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 20.7 minutes.
