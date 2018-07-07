Suns' Elie Okobo: Productive off bench in Vegas Summer League debut
Okobo registered nine points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six assists, four rebounds and one steal across 21 minutes during the Suns' 92-85 win over the Mavericks in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Friday.
The 2018 second-round pick turned in a well-balanced effort in his debut, pacing the Suns' second unit in both assists and rebounds along the way. Okobo could carve out some decent playing time at point guard during his rookie campaign, and his summer performances will likely go a long way toward laying the foundation for his initial role to open the regular season.
