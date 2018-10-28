Suns' Elie Okobo: Puts up 12 points off the bench
Okobo produced 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt 2-2 FT) and two assists in 18 minutes during Saturday's 117-96 loss to the Grizzlies.
Saturday's contest was far and away his best performance to date, as the 2018 second-round pick has been a DNP for two of the Suns' first five games. Okobo has found himself in a lower-than-expected position on the depth chart as the team is currently riding Isiah Canaan and Jamal Crawford instead. It's unclear if the team will give him enough opportunity to be relevant this season, but he showed flashes of potential in what was essentially garbage time.
More News
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...