Okobo produced 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt 2-2 FT) and two assists in 18 minutes during Saturday's 117-96 loss to the Grizzlies.

Saturday's contest was far and away his best performance to date, as the 2018 second-round pick has been a DNP for two of the Suns' first five games. Okobo has found himself in a lower-than-expected position on the depth chart as the team is currently riding Isiah Canaan and Jamal Crawford instead. It's unclear if the team will give him enough opportunity to be relevant this season, but he showed flashes of potential in what was essentially garbage time.