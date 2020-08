Okobo (ankle) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against Philadelphia, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

The reserve guard has not played in any of the Suns' first six seeding games, but he'll have a chance to get back on the floor Tuesday. Okobo's role varied during the regular season, but he averaged 16.3 minutes off the bench between the start of February and theNBA shutdown on Mar. 11.