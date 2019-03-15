Suns' Elie Okobo: Recalled from G League
Okobo has been recalled from the G League ahead of Friday's contest against the Rockets.
With Tyler Johnson (knee) sitting out Friday's game, Okobo will provide some extra point guard depth. In 44 games this season, Okobo is averaging 5.5 points, 2.5 assists and 1.8 rebounds across 17.8 minutes.
