Okobo was recalled from the G League on Saturday, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Okobo was sent down to the G League to get some extra run, but may be joining Phoenix for the Suns' upcoming four-game road trip. In 11 appearances this season, he's averaged 6.0 points, 2.3 assists and 1.5 rebounds in 15.1 minutes.

