Okobo posted three points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists, one rebound and one steal in 21 minutes Friday in the Suns' 117-107 loss to the Warriors.

Though earlier reports suggested the newly acquired Tyler Johnson would step in as the team's starting point guard Friday, Okobo ended up retaining the top job for the seventh game in a row. The rookie once again underwhelmed, however, and is now averaging just 4.9 points, 4.4 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 24.9 minutes per game over that stretch while shooting 39.5 percent from the field. Even if Okobo ends up sticking on the top unit for a little while longer, it's expected that Johnson and eventually, De'Anthony Melton (ankle), will both be in store for larger shares of playing time at the position.