Okobo had 16 points (6-11 FG, 3-4 3PT, 1-2 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one steal in 28 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 116-104 loss at Denver.

Okobo has seen a considerable rise on his minutes over the past few days, topping 20 in each of his last three games. He's cleared the 10-point mark twice over that span, but he won't have much upside going forward unless he can find a way to keep finding steady playing time once Ricky Rubio (back) returns to action.