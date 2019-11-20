Suns' Elie Okobo: Sees season-high minutes total
Okobo played a season-high 18 minutes and finished with four points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five assists and two rebounds Tuesday in the Suns' 120-116 loss to the Kings.
With the Suns shutting Ricky Rubio (back) down for the second half of the contest, Tyler Johnson and Okobo received some extra opportunities to initiate the offense. Though Jevon Carter drew the start in Monday's loss to the Celtics when Rubio was sidelined, Carter found himself out of the rotation entirely a night later. At least for the time being, Okobo may have surpassed Carter on the depth chart.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.