Okobo played a season-high 18 minutes and finished with four points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five assists and two rebounds Tuesday in the Suns' 120-116 loss to the Kings.

With the Suns shutting Ricky Rubio (back) down for the second half of the contest, Tyler Johnson and Okobo received some extra opportunities to initiate the offense. Though Jevon Carter drew the start in Monday's loss to the Celtics when Rubio was sidelined, Carter found himself out of the rotation entirely a night later. At least for the time being, Okobo may have surpassed Carter on the depth chart.