Okobo scored eight points (3-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added two rebounds and one assist in 14 minutes off the bench Sunday in the Suns' 100-92 win over the Hornets.

With appearances in eight consecutive games, Okobo seems to have solidified a spot in the rotation as the backup to point guard Ricky Rubio. The role hasn't come with much playing time, however, as Okobo is averaging just 11.5 minutes during that eight-game stretch.