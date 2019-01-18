Okobo played 16 minutes and contributed eight points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two steals and one rebound across 16 minutes Thursday in the Suns' 111-109 loss to the Raptors.

De'Anthony Melton remains locked in as the starter at guard alongside Devin Booker, but Okobo has essentially split playing time with his fellow rookie since re-entering the Phoenix rotation four games ago. Over that span, Okobo is averaging 19.0 minutes per game to Melton's 23.8. That's not quite enough run for the Frenchman to make for a reliable fantasy option, and Okobo's playing time could take a hit once Jamal Crawford (knee) is cleared to play again.